‘Ozark’ Trailer: Jason Bateman Takes on a Cartel in the Super-Dark Netflix Drama

This is one Jason Bateman project you won’t laugh your way through.

Netflix’s first glimpse of its new series, “Ozark,” had all the touchpoints of a gritty crime drama — loaded guns, car wrecks, stacks of (presumably unmarked) $100 bills — and it was all set to Kanye West’s “Wolves.” There are no fancy music cues this time around, but this latest, full trailer shows that this way of life is anything but glamorous.

Bateman stars as Marty Byrde, a financial expert whose entanglement with a Mexican drug cartel makes his entire family (including his wife and two teenage children) a target for criminals and federal investigators alike. With this extended peek at the series, which drops next Friday on Netflix, it looks as if no one comes out of this saga unscathed.

In his review of the series, IndieWire’s Ben Travers wrote, “‘Ozark’ doesn’t just toe the line between obscenity and drama; it walks right on top of the line, stands on it, and stares at you until you beg it to relent.” With the dim lighting, implied gruesome scenes of torture and child endangerment, Travers’ categorization of this as a horror series seems right on the money.

Sounds like fun (and unrelenting, bloody dread) for the whole family!

In addition to playing Marty, Bateman also serves as the series’ executive producer and directed four episodes. Laura Linney, Sofia Hublitz and Skylar Gaertner co-star as the rest of the Byrdes.

Watch the full trailer for “Ozark” below. “Ozark” premieres Friday, July 21 on Netflix.

