‘Ozark’ Trailer: Jason Bateman Sheds His Grace on Thee in Dark Netflix Series — Watch

Bateman also serves as executive producer and director.

Netflix has released the latest trailer for “Ozark,” which looks set to test the theory that Jason Bateman may be better at drama than he is at comedy (see also “The Gift”). The “Arrested Development” star also serves as executive producer and director on several episodes of the show. Watch the trailer below.

READ MORE: Jason Bateman and Laura Linney Have to Go On The Run In Netflix’s ‘Ozark’ — Watch

Here’s the synopsis, which hints at much grittiness:

“A Chicago financial advisor, who has been quietly laundering money for a drug kingpin, must quickly uproot his family and move the operation to the Ozarks after his partner is caught cheating the business. There, he bumps heads with both a local drug dealer whose business he inadvertently interrupts, and a clan of ruffians, led by their 19-year-old niece, who want his money, all the while avoiding the eye of a tenacious FBI agent. He must complete his laundering to save the life of his family, as they struggle to find their own path in this seemingly foreign way of life.”

READ MORE: ‘Ozark’ Trailer: Jason Bateman Breaks Bad in Netflix’s Cartel Crime Drama, With Some Help From Kanye West

Laura Linney, Sofia Hublitz, Skylar Gaertner, Julia Garner, Jordana Spiro and Peter Mullan co-star in the show. “Ozark” premieres on Netflix on July 21.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.