How the Star of ‘Patti Cake$’ Learned to Rap For Her Breakout Role

Star Danielle Macdonald and other members of the Sundance darling's cast and crew detail her unexpected musical education.

When it came time to cast the eponymous role in his rap dramedy “Patti Cake$,” filmmaker Geremy Jasper didn’t worry too much about finding a breakout star who could act and rap, instead he opted for a fresh new name who could pour her entire heart into the part and learn the ropes along the way.

Enter Danielle MacDonald. The Aussie actress already had plenty of credits under her belt, but “Patti Cake$” offered her the chance to take a rich starring role and make it her own. Over the course of nearly three years, Jasper and Macdonald worked to refine her skills on the mic, her appreciation for the craft, and get her primed to play a rapper on the rise in the indie hit.

The film was a big success out of Sundance, where it premiered earlier this year (and was snapped up by Fox Searchlight along the way), and it’s gone on to screen at various festivals around the world. In his review, IndieWire’s Eric Kohn called the film the “best hip-hop movie since ‘Hustle & Flow.’” Not too bad.

Next up? A full release, giving even more audiences the chance to flow with Macdonald and her lovable Patti. In our exclusive featurette below, Macdonald, Jasper, and other members of the “Patti Cake$” team explain how they turned the green Aussie actress into a real rapper.

“Patti Cake$” opens in theaters in Friday, August 18. Check out our exclusive featurette from the film below.

