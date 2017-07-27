Patty Jenkins Will Direct New TNT Drama ‘One Day She’ll Darken,’ Starring Chris Pine

TCA: The show tells the story of a white woman raised by an African American family who learns her birth father may be the Black Dahlia killer.

“Wonder Woman” director Patty Jenkins is set to direct the new TNT drama “One Day She’ll Darken,” which reunites her with star Chris Pine.

TNT has given a straight-to-series order to the six-episode hour-long show, which comes from author Sam Sheridan (“A Fighter’s Heart”), who will write all of the installments. Jenkins will direct the pilot and “potentially additional episodes,” TNT said.

“One Day She’ll Darken” is inspired by the autobiography of Fauna Hodel, a white woman who was given up by her teenage birth mother and ended up being raised in an African American family. She eventually discovers that she was actually the product of incest and that her real-life father was Dr. George Hodel, the man who is often suspected to be the real-life “Black Dahlia” killer responsible for the murder of Elizabeth Short. (Some have also suggested he might have been the Zodiac Killer.)

Pine, who also executive produces, plays former Marine Jay Singletary, who becomes a hack journalist who finds himself disgraced over a story he once wrote about George Hodel. According to Turner’s description, “Jay was disgraced over his story about Hodel years ago, but now he sees a glimmer of redemption. This may be the opportunity Jay’s been hopelessly waiting for, but inside this riddle lies a moral quandary he never expected: a labyrinth into the evil in men’s hearts that will shake the unsteady Jay to his foundations.”

Michael Sugar (“13 Reasons Why”) is also executive producer with Sheridan and Pine.

Jenkins is no stranger to television, having directed the pilots for “The Killing” and “Betrayal,” as well as episodes of “Entourage,” “Arrested Development,” and others.

“Patty Jenkins is a phenomenally talented director who has always delivered powerful characters, from the unforgettable true-life serial killer in ‘Monster’ to the game-changing superhero warrior in ‘Wonder Woman,'” said Sarah Aubrey, executive vice president of original programming for TNT. “‘One Day She’ll Darken’ is a mind-boggling true mystery with unpredictable twists and turns and edge-of-your-seat chills. Sam Sheridan, an expert storyteller, has delivered scripts that entertain, frighten and tell tales of redemption and a powerful search for identity.

Pine played Steve Trevor on Jenkins’ “Wonder Woman,” which is currently the top-grossing film of the summer (at more than $390 million domestic). He next appears in Ava DuVernay’s “A Wrinkle in Time” and will soon begin production on “Outlaw King.” Pine has also appeared on TBS’ “Angie Tribeca.”

“Chris Pine has wowed us with so many of his performances, and knowing how multi-dimensional his character is in ‘One Day She’ll Darken,’ we are so lucky to have an actor as talented as he is to lead this cast,” Aubrey said.