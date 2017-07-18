‘Professor Marston & the Wonder Women’ Trailer: Annapurna Presents Wonder Woman’s Polyamorous Origin Story — Watch

If you thought those Amazon outfits were racy, wait until you see what Wonder Woman's author was doing behind closed doors.

When Patty Jenkins’ “Wonder Woman” gave us Diana Prince’s fabled origin story, there was no trace of the whips and chains she so often battled in early comic editions by original Wonder Woman scribe William Moulton Marston. Diana’s inventor was as eccentric as they come, living in sin with two women and harboring some radical views about dominance, submission, and monogamy. In “Professor Marston & the Wonder Women,” we get to see the saucy side of Wonder Woman in this sultry new biopic of Marston and his notorious love triangle.

Directed by Angela Robinson (“D.E.B.S.”) and released by Annapurna Pictures as one of the first films in its new distribution arm, the movie stars Luke Evans (“Beauty and the Beast”) as Marston, Rebecca Hall (“The Prestige”) as his wife, and Bella Heathcoate (“The Neon Demon”) as the couple’s shared lover. Connie Britton plays an unnamed role, but features heavily in the trailer as an impeccably coiffed foil to Marston. She delivers some of the trailer’s best lines, asking Marston: “I wonder if you’re the one with the secret identity.”

Per the official synopsis: “In a superhero origin tale unlike any other, the film is the incredible true story of what inspired Harvard psychologist Dr. William Moulton Marston to create the iconic Wonder Woman character in the 1940’s. While Marston’s feminist superhero was criticized by censors for her ‘sexual perversity’, he was keeping a secret that could have destroyed him. Marston’s muses for the Wonder Woman character were his wife Elizabeth Marston and their lover Olive Byrne, two empowered women who defied convention: working with Marston on human behavior research — while building a hidden life with him that rivaled the greatest of superhero disguises.”

If that’s not enough to get you going in the morning, check out the trailer below:

“Professor Marston & the Wonder Women” opens in theaters October 27, 2017.

