‘Proud Mary’ Trailer: Taraji P. Henson Is the Ass-Kicking Action Star Hollywood Needs Right Now

It's about time we got to see Taraji P. Henson kick major ass on the big screen.

Action movies are not usually star vehicles for Hollywood actresses. Charlize Theron in “Atomic Blonde,” Angelina Jolie in “Salt” and Scarlett Johansson in “Lucy” are anomalies when they should be the standard, but Hollywood is slowly coming around to this fact. Case in point: “Proud Mary.” Never in a million years would the old Hollywood guard let the amazing Taraji P. Henson lead an action vehicle as a butt-kicking assassin, but it’s 2017 and we’re more than ready for this.

“Proud Mary” stars Henson as the titular character, a ruthless professional hit-woman for the Boston mob who breaks good after she meets a young boy who awakens her maternal instinct in her that she never knew she had. The film is directed by “London Has Fallen” filmmaker Babak Najafi and co-stars Billy Brown, Margaret Avery, Xander Berkeley and Danny Glover.

Henson is coming off of the Oscar-nominated “Hidden Figures,” which made over $200 million worldwide. Screen Gems is releasing “Proud Mary” in theaters this fall. Watch the debut trailer below.

