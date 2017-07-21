‘Psych: The Movie’: Shawn and Gus Get Back Into Fist-Bumping Shape For What Could Be the First Of Many Films — Watch

"I want to make six 'Psych' movies," creator Steve Franks told Comic-Con.

Shawn and Gus are coming back to TV, so of course they brought pineapples. And they won’t be alone, as “Psych” creator Steve Franks explained at the show’s Comic-Con panel on Friday. Not only will the central cast of the original series be returning for December’s “Psych: The Movie,” Jimmi Simpson will also be joining to reprise his character, Mary Lightly.

James Roday, Dulé Hill, Corbin Bernson, Maggie Lawson and Kirsten Nelson joined Franks on Friday’s panel to discuss other details of the upcoming TV movie, and also preview the first eight minutes of the film for the crowd, which featured Shawn investigating a new case on the streets of San Francisco.

The most exciting thing? The fact that Franks started working on the movie almost immediately after they finished shooting the series finale, because “I knew it had to be good, because I don’t want to make just one ‘Psych’ movie. I want to make six ‘Psych’ movies.”

“I want you to make seven,” Roday quipped.

Roday teased what his character has been up to over the last few years. “He has taken a few steps forward — not emotionally, he physically took a few steps… And he still has a hard crush on Juliette. But it’s evolved from schoolboy crush to a hard man crush.”

If you were wondering, Mary Lightly, in Simpson’s words, “will be making his third posthumous appearance in the movie.”

“You’ve now appeared more dead on the show than when you were alive,” Roday said.

Also, if you’re a fan of “Psych’s” more musical moments, know that according to Franks, “more than one person on this panel might do a little singing in the movie.”

At the panel, USA also released its first glimpse at the long-awaited “Psych” reunion. There’s plenty of improv practice, name-calling and Super Smeller activation to tide fans over until more plot details are ready — the Comic-Con fans screamed with joy of the rich assortment of in-jokes. Check it out below.

As Psych-Os wait until December, here’s the video below:

Stay on top of the latest film and TV news! Sign up for our film and TV email newsletter here.