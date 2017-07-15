Quentin Tarantino Basing Parts of Manson Murders Script on Scrapped ‘Kill Bill 3’ — Report

A reddit user claims to have inside information.

Take this with a giant heap of salt, but a reddit user claiming to have inside information on Quentin Tarantino’s as-yet untitled movie about Charles Manson has shared his or her findings online. “I’m normally the last one to say ‘I have a friend who knows somebody in the business etc’ but for once I might have something so I thought I’d share,” begins the post, which then offers details about the cast (including Brad Pitt and Jennifer Lawrence) and plot.

Pitt will star as Tex Watson, with Lawrence as Susan Atkins, according to b1rdnest; Margot Robbie will play Sharon Tate alongside Harvey Keitel as Manson in his later years, as “aspects of the story are told through him.” In a plot twist that seems just weird and Tarantino-esque enough to be plausible, “the film will take place briefly before the murders begin and the twist will be that Sharon Tate survives and hunts down/murders the whole family.”

The post also claims that the movie will feature references to “The Fearless Vampire Killers,” which Tate starred in and her husband Roman Polanski directed. Other movies that will influence it are “The Last House on the Left,” “Straw Dogs” and even “Kill Bill 3” — b1rdnest says that Tarantino “converted elements to be adapted in this story” after abandoning the project. He or she also stresses that none of this is confirmed, but enjoy speculating all the same.

