Brad Pitt and Jennifer Lawrence have reportedly been approached about joining the writer-director's untitled new project.

Quentin Tarantino could be working on an “Inglorious Basterds” reunion, but the director’s new film looks to hew a little closer to the truth.

Tarantino, along with long-time producers Harvey and Bob Weinstein, are reportedly putting together a new film based on the Manson Family murders. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Brad Pitt, who starred in the 2009 film “Inglourious Basterds” has been approached to star, as has Jennifer Lawrence.

WME is reportedly looking for studios to co-finance the picture, which could be ready to pitch as soon as Labor Day and shoot by summer 2018.

If the movie comes together, it would be Tarantino’s first film to be based on true events, assuming you don’t count Aldo Raine’s murderous rampage through Germany in “Inglourious Basterds.” Though no script details have been confirmed, one story is said to focus on Sharon Tate, the actress who was murdered by Manson and his followers in 1969. Tate was also Roman Polanski’s wife.

The Manson murders were most recently put to screen in the NBC drama “Aquarius,” starring David Duchovny as the fictional Detective Hodiak and Gethin Anthony as Charlie Manson. Cancelled after two seasons at NBC, the series was inspired by the cult leader’s commune formed in California during the late 1960s.

Manson and his followers killed nine people, most notably on the night of August 8 when the organization attacked the inhabitants of a house in Los Angeles. Tate was inside the house, eight months pregnant, and was one of the five victims killed that night.,

Manson and select members of his cult were sentenced to life imprisonment in 1971 for these and several other murders committed in the summer of ’69.

