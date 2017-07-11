Radiohead Releases Surreal Short for ‘OKNOTOK’ Starring Chieftan Mews — Watch

The short video features the song “Climbing Up the Walls” from Radiohead's “OK Computer.”

Radiohead has released a trippy one-minute short to coincide with the special edition re-release of their 1997 this studio album, “OK Computer,” entitled, “OKNOTOK 1997 2017.” In the short, a man with a distorted face who introduces himself as Chieftan Mews — a fictional character Radiohead invented — unboxes a vinyl record of the re-release and looks through an illustrated booklet.

“I’m rigid with excitement,” he says. The low-fi video is briefly accompanied by the song “Climbing Up the Walls,” from “OK Computer,” until it abruptly stops and is replaced by the sounds of an autodialing phone.

In May, Italian filmmaker Luca Guadagnino revealed that Radiohead’s Thom Yorke would compose the score for Guadagnino’s much-anticipated “Suspiria” remake. The project marks the first time Yorke will score a feature film.

“Thom’s art transcends the contemporary. To have the privilege of his music and sound for Suspiria is a dream come true,” Guadagnino said in a statement. “The depth of his creation and artistic vision is so unique that our Suspiria will sound groundbreaking and will deeply resonate with viewers. Our goal is to make a movie that will be a disturbing and transforming experience: for this ambition, we could not find a better partner than Thom.”

To watch Radiohead’s roughly one-minute short, check out the video below.

The OKNOTOK boxed edition is now shipping from https://t.co/e7609mML8X Chieftan Mews has already got his, and is unboxing just for you: pic.twitter.com/hJEpzuvL8C — Radiohead (@radiohead) July 11, 2017

