Ratings Watch: ‘Big Brother,’ ‘Love & Hip Hop Atlanta,’ Macy’s Fireworks Dominate Slow July 4 Week

Adults 18-49 and total viewers rankers for the week ending July 9: Solid premiere for FX's "Snowfall," while "Candy Crush" crushes it.

The Independence Day holiday fell on a Tuesday this year, putting a bit of a crimp in the mid-week ratings for broadcast and cable networks – but ultimately not impacting summer darling “Big Brother.”

The reality vet’s Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday episodes were the top-rated programs among adults 18-49 for the week ending July 9, 2017, while the Sunday episode was the most-watched show overall with total viewers.

Among premieres, FX touted the July 5 launch of “Snowfall,” which averaged a 1.0 rating with adults 18-49 and 2.24 million total viewers, when three days of DVR and VOD usage is included. Per FX, of the 30 cable drama series premieres year-to-date, the premiere telecast of “Snowfall” ranked in the Top 5 with adults 18-49, adults 18-34 and adults 25-54.

Shows just bubbling under on this chart include TNT’s recently renewed “Claws,” which averaged 2.1 million viewers in its July 9 airing (bumping up 77% when timeshifted viewing is included) and a 0.8 rating in the demo; while the canceled “The Carmichael Show” averaged 3.8 million viewers and a 0.9 rating for its 9 p.m. episode on July 5. The most time-shifted show of the week in the top 100 was AMC’s “Preacher,” which grew its audience by 92% between live/same day (1.1 million) and live+3 (2.1 million).

Total viewers ranker, week ending July 9, 2017:

RANK SHOW & NETWORK LIVE+3

DAYS

DVR/VOD WATCHED

LIVE/

SAME

DAY 1 Big Brother (Sunday) CBS 7.73 6.40 2 60 Minutes CBS

7.63 7.43 3 Big Brother (Thursday) CBS 7.52 6.09 4 Celebrity Family Feud ABC 7.45 6.84 5 Big Brother (Wednesday) CBS 7.40 6.15 6 The Big Bang Theory CBS

7.38 7.14 7 Little Big Shots: Forever Young NBC 7.17 6.72 8 Macy’s Fourth of July Fireworks NBC 6.53 6.36 9 Dateline Friday NBC 6.20 5.04 10 Blue Bloods CBS American Ninja Warrior (Monday) NBC 5.85 5.85 5.50 5.09 12 Night Shift NBC 5.74 4.24 13 NCIS CBS 5.32 5.06 14 $100,000 Pyramid ABC 5.19 4.61 15 Time Machine History The Wall NBC 5.11 5.11 4.32 4.60 17 NCIS: New Orleans CBS 5.03 4.75 18 America’s Got Talent (Friday) NBC 5.00 4.78 19 Life in Pieces (8:30 pm) CBS 4.98 4.90 20 Steve Harvey’s Funderdome ABC 4.91 4.68 21 Hawaii Five-0 CBS 4.86 4.62 22 Macy’s Fourth of July Fireworks (10 p.m.) NBC 4.79 4.73 23 Candy Crush CBS 4.60 4.05 24 America’s Funniest Home Videos ABC 4.57 4.50 25 Hollywood Game Night NBC 4.52 4.13

Total viewers; in millions

Adults 18-49 ranker, week ending July 9, 2017:

RANK SHOW & NETWORK LIVE+3

DAYS

DVR/VOD RATING WATCHED

LIVE/

SAME

DAY RATING 1 Big Brother (Thursday) CBS 2.5 1.9 2 Big Brother (Sunday) CBS

2.4 1.8 3 Big Brother (Wednesday) CBS 2.3 1.8 4 Love & Hip Hop Atlanta 6 VH1 1.8 1.2 5 Celebrity Family Feud ABC Fear the Walking Dead (9 p.m.) AMC Fear the Walking Dead (10 p.m.) AMC 1.5 1.5 1.5 1.3 0.9 0.8 8 Copa Oro 2017 06 Univision

1.4 1.4 9 The Big Bang Theory CBS American Ninja Warrior (Monday) NBC Macy’s Fourth of July Fireworks NBC 1.3 1.3 1.3 1.3 1.1 1.2 12 Candy Crush CBS Teen Mom Season 6B Reunion Part 1 MTV Dateline Friday NBC 1.2 1.2 1.2 1.1 0.6 0.9 15 The Wall NBC Macy’s Fourth of July Fireworks (10 p.m.) NBC WWE Raw (9 p.m.) USA WWE Raw (10 p.m.) USA 1.1 1.1 1.1 1.1 1.0 1.1 0.9 0.9 19 $100,000 Pyramid ABC The Real Housewives of NYC Bravo Life in Pieces (8:30 p.m.) CBS Snowfall FX Time Machine History Little Big Shots: Forever Young NBC Spartan (10 p.m.) NBC Night Shift NBC Hollywood Game Night NBC Power Starz Senor De Los Cielo V (Monday) Telemundo Premios Juventud 17 (Thursday) Univision WWE Raw (8 p.m.) USA 1.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 0.9 0.6 1.0 0.6 0.9 1.0 0.8 0.7 0.9 0.8 0.9 1.0 0.9

Adults 18-49; ratings points

