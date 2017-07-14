Ratings Watch: ‘Big Brother,’ ‘Love & Hip Hop Atlanta,’ Macy’s Fireworks Dominate Slow July 4 Week

The Independence Day holiday fell on a Tuesday this year, putting a bit of a crimp in the mid-week ratings for broadcast and cable networks – but ultimately not impacting summer darling “Big Brother.”
The reality vet’s Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday episodes were the top-rated programs among adults 18-49 for the week ending July 9, 2017, while the Sunday episode was the most-watched show overall with total viewers.
Among premieres, FX touted the July 5 launch of “Snowfall,” which averaged a 1.0 rating with adults 18-49 and 2.24 million total viewers, when three days of DVR and VOD usage is included. Per FX, of the 30 cable drama series premieres year-to-date, the premiere telecast of “Snowfall” ranked in the Top 5 with adults 18-49, adults 18-34 and adults 25-54.
Shows just bubbling under on this chart include TNT’s recently renewed “Claws,” which averaged 2.1 million viewers in its July 9 airing (bumping up 77% when timeshifted viewing is included) and a 0.8 rating in the demo; while the canceled “The Carmichael Show” averaged 3.8 million viewers and a 0.9 rating for its 9 p.m. episode on July 5. The most time-shifted show of the week in the top 100 was AMC’s “Preacher,” which grew its audience by 92% between live/same day (1.1 million) and live+3 (2.1 million).
Total viewers ranker, week ending July 9, 2017:
|
RANK
|
SHOW & NETWORK
|
LIVE+3
|
WATCHED
|
1
|
Big Brother (Sunday) CBS
|
7.73
|
6.40
|
2
|
60 Minutes CBS
|
7.63
|
7.43
|
3
|
Big Brother (Thursday) CBS
|7.52
|
6.09
|
4
|
Celebrity Family Feud ABC
|
7.45
|
6.84
|
5
|
Big Brother (Wednesday) CBS
|
7.40
|
6.15
|
6
|
The Big Bang Theory CBS
|
7.38
|
7.14
|
7
|
Little Big Shots: Forever Young NBC
|
7.17
|
6.72
|
8
|
Macy’s Fourth of July Fireworks NBC
|
6.53
|
6.36
|
9
|
Dateline Friday NBC
|
6.20
|
5.04
|
10
|
Blue Bloods CBS
American Ninja Warrior (Monday) NBC
|
5.85
5.85
|
5.50
5.09
|
12
|
Night Shift NBC
|
5.74
|
4.24
|
13
|
NCIS CBS
|
5.32
|
5.06
|
14
|
$100,000 Pyramid ABC
|
5.19
|
4.61
|15
|
Time Machine History
The Wall NBC
|
5.11
5.11
|
4.32
4.60
|
17
|
NCIS: New Orleans CBS
|
5.03
|
4.75
|
18
|
America’s Got Talent (Friday) NBC
|
5.00
|
4.78
|
19
|
Life in Pieces (8:30 pm) CBS
|
4.98
|
4.90
|
20
|
Steve Harvey’s Funderdome ABC
|
4.91
|
4.68
|
21
|
Hawaii Five-0 CBS
|
4.86
|
4.62
|
22
|
Macy’s Fourth of July Fireworks (10 p.m.) NBC
|
4.79
|
4.73
|
23
|
Candy Crush CBS
|
4.60
|
4.05
|
24
|
America’s Funniest Home Videos ABC
|
4.57
|
4.50
|
25
|
Hollywood Game Night NBC
|
4.52
|
4.13
|Total viewers; in millions
Adults 18-49 ranker, week ending July 9, 2017:
|
RANK
|
SHOW & NETWORK
|
LIVE+3
RATING
|
WATCHED
RATING
|
1
|
Big Brother (Thursday) CBS
|
2.5
|
1.9
|
2
|
Big Brother (Sunday) CBS
|
2.4
|
1.8
|
3
|
Big Brother (Wednesday) CBS
|2.3
|
1.8
|
4
|
Love & Hip Hop Atlanta 6 VH1
|
1.8
|
1.2
|
5
|
Celebrity Family Feud ABC
Fear the Walking Dead (9 p.m.) AMC
Fear the Walking Dead (10 p.m.) AMC
|
1.5
1.5
1.5
|
1.3
0.9
0.8
|
8
|
Copa Oro 2017 06 Univision
|
1.4
|
1.4
|
9
|
The Big Bang Theory CBS
American Ninja Warrior (Monday) NBC
Macy’s Fourth of July Fireworks NBC
|
1.3
1.3
1.3
|
1.3
1.1
1.2
|
12
|
Candy Crush CBS
Teen Mom Season 6B Reunion Part 1 MTV
Dateline Friday NBC
|
1.2
1.2
1.2
|
1.1
0.6
0.9
|
15
|
The Wall NBC
Macy’s Fourth of July Fireworks (10 p.m.) NBC
WWE Raw (9 p.m.) USA
WWE Raw (10 p.m.) USA
|
1.1
1.1
1.1
1.1
|
1.0
1.1
0.9
0.9
|
19
|
$100,000 Pyramid ABC
The Real Housewives of NYC Bravo
Life in Pieces (8:30 p.m.) CBS
Snowfall FX
Time Machine History
Little Big Shots: Forever Young NBC
Spartan (10 p.m.) NBC
Night Shift NBC
Hollywood Game Night NBC
Power Starz
Senor De Los Cielo V (Monday) Telemundo
Premios Juventud 17 (Thursday) Univision
WWE Raw (8 p.m.) USA
|
1.0
1.0
1.0
1.0
1.0
1.0
1.0
1.0
1.0
1.0
1.0
1.0
1.0
|
0.9
0.6
1.0
0.6
0.9
1.0
0.8
0.7
0.9
0.8
0.9
1.0
0.9
|Adults 18-49; ratings points
Stay on top of the latest film news! Sign up for our e-mail newsletter here.