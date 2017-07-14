You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Back to IndieWire

Ratings Watch: ‘Big Brother,’ ‘Love & Hip Hop Atlanta,’ Macy’s Fireworks Dominate Slow July 4 Week

Adults 18-49 and total viewers rankers for the week ending July 9: Solid premiere for FX's "Snowfall," while "Candy Crush" crushes it.

1 min ago

Julie Chen, "Big Brother"

Julie Chen, “Big Brother”

CBS

The Independence Day holiday fell on a Tuesday this year, putting a bit of a crimp in the mid-week ratings for broadcast and cable networks – but ultimately not impacting summer darling “Big Brother.”

The reality vet’s Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday episodes were the top-rated programs among adults 18-49 for the week ending July 9, 2017, while the Sunday episode was the most-watched show overall with total viewers.

Among premieres, FX touted the July 5 launch of “Snowfall,” which averaged a 1.0 rating with adults 18-49 and 2.24 million total viewers, when three days of DVR and VOD usage is included. Per FX, of the 30 cable drama series premieres year-to-date, the premiere telecast of “Snowfall” ranked in the Top 5 with adults 18-49, adults 18-34 and adults 25-54.

Shows just bubbling under on this chart include TNT’s recently renewed “Claws,” which averaged 2.1 million viewers in its July 9 airing (bumping up 77% when timeshifted viewing is included) and a 0.8 rating in the demo; while the canceled “The Carmichael Show” averaged 3.8 million viewers and a 0.9 rating for its 9 p.m. episode on July 5. The most time-shifted show of the week in the top 100 was AMC’s “Preacher,” which grew its audience by 92% between live/same day (1.1 million) and live+3 (2.1 million).

Total viewers ranker, week ending July 9, 2017:

RANK

SHOW & NETWORK

LIVE+3
DAYS
DVR/VOD

WATCHED
LIVE/
SAME
DAY

1

Big Brother (Sunday) CBS

7.73

6.40

2

60 Minutes CBS

7.63

7.43

3

Big Brother (Thursday)  CBS

  7.52

6.09

4

Celebrity Family Feud ABC

7.45

6.84

5

Big Brother (Wednesday) CBS

7.40

6.15

6

The Big Bang Theory CBS

7.38

7.14

7

Little Big Shots: Forever Young NBC

7.17

6.72

8

Macy’s Fourth of July Fireworks NBC

6.53

6.36

9

Dateline Friday NBC

6.20

5.04

10

Blue Bloods CBS

 American Ninja Warrior (Monday) NBC

5.85

 5.85

5.50 

5.09

12

Night Shift NBC

5.74

4.24

13

NCIS CBS

5.32

5.06

14

$100,000 Pyramid ABC

5.19

4.61
15

Time Machine History

The Wall NBC

5.11

5.11

4.32

4.60

17

NCIS: New Orleans CBS

5.03

4.75

18

America’s Got Talent (Friday) NBC

5.00

4.78

19

Life in Pieces (8:30 pm) CBS

4.98

4.90

20

Steve Harvey’s Funderdome ABC

4.91

4.68

21

Hawaii Five-0 CBS

4.86

4.62

22

Macy’s Fourth of July Fireworks (10 p.m.) NBC

4.79

4.73

23

Candy Crush CBS

4.60

4.05

24

America’s Funniest Home Videos ABC

4.57

4.50

25

Hollywood Game Night NBC

4.52

4.13
Total viewers; in millions

Adults 18-49 ranker, week ending July 9, 2017:

RANK

SHOW & NETWORK

LIVE+3
DAYS
DVR/VOD

RATING

WATCHED
LIVE/
SAME
DAY

RATING

1

Big Brother (Thursday) CBS 

2.5

1.9

2

Big Brother (Sunday) CBS

2.4

1.8

3

Big Brother (Wednesday) CBS

  2.3

1.8

4

Love & Hip Hop Atlanta 6 VH1

1.8

1.2

5

Celebrity Family Feud ABC

Fear the Walking Dead (9 p.m.) AMC

Fear the Walking Dead (10 p.m.) AMC

1.5

1.5

1.5

1.3

0.9

0.8

8

Copa Oro 2017 06  Univision

1.4

1.4

9

The Big Bang Theory CBS 

American Ninja Warrior (Monday) NBC

Macy’s Fourth of July Fireworks NBC

1.3

1.3

1.3

1.3

1.1

1.2

12

Candy Crush CBS 

Teen Mom Season 6B Reunion Part 1 MTV

Dateline Friday NBC

1.2

1.2

1.2

1.1

0.6

0.9

15

The Wall NBC 

Macy’s Fourth of July Fireworks (10 p.m.) NBC

WWE Raw (9 p.m.) USA

WWE Raw (10 p.m.) USA

1.1

1.1

1.1

1.1

1.0

1.1

0.9

0.9

19

$100,000 Pyramid ABC

The Real Housewives of NYC Bravo

Life in Pieces (8:30 p.m.) CBS

Snowfall FX

Time Machine History

Little Big Shots: Forever Young NBC

Spartan (10 p.m.) NBC 

Night Shift NBC

Hollywood Game Night NBC

Power Starz

Senor De Los Cielo V (Monday) Telemundo

Premios Juventud 17 (Thursday) Univision

WWE Raw (8 p.m.) USA

1.0

1.0

1.0

1.0

1.0

1.0

1.0

1.0

1.0

1.0

1.0

1.0

1.0

0.9

0.6

1.0

0.6

0.9

1.0

0.8

0.7

0.9

0.8

0.9

1.0

0.9
Adults 18-49; ratings points

Stay on top of the latest film news! Sign up for our e-mail newsletter here.

This Article is related to: Television and tagged , ,


More From IndieWire

ad