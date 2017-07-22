Ratings Watch: ‘Game of Thrones’ Premiere Gives Rivals Summer Chills, But ‘America’s Got Talent’ Still Wins The Week

To paraphrase everyone’s favorite “Game of Thrones” star, Ed Sheeran: HBO is on its way to another castle on Nielsen hill.
(Apologies for that.) After three days worth of time-shifted DVR and VOD usage, last Sunday’s Season 7 premiere of “Game of Thrones” jumped to a 5.6 rating among adults 18-49, obliterating everything in its path. That was up 19% from the show’s already strong live+same day number.
What’s more, the rebroadcasts that night of last year’s finale, as well as the premiere (which repeated at 10:05 p.m. ET) also made it into the week’s top 25 adults 18-49 chart.
Earlier in the week, HBO reported that the Season 7 premiere reached a gross audience of 16.1 million viewers (Linear Plays + Same Day DVR Playback + HBOGO/HBO NOW) up 50 percent from last year’s premiere. Per HBO, that performance set a record as the most watched premiere night in HBO’s history for any series.
But, hold the door: NBC’s summer stalwart “America’s Got Talent” is still a powerful force in total viewers, scoring enough viewers to win the week – 15.3 million vs. “Game of Thrones” (at 12.2 million). Both saw healthy 21% gains with time shifting.
America’s pasttime also had a good week, as ESPN’s coverage of the “Home Run Derby” averaged 8.3 million viewers and a 2.7 rating in the demo (putting it in third place). And Fox’s “MLB All-Star Game” averaged 9.4 million viewers and a 2.4 in the demo.
Besides “Game of Thrones,” the week’s other big premiere in the adults 18-49 demo was Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of OC” (1.1 rating). CBS’ “Salvation” made the top 25 total viewers chart in its debut, with 6.2 million viewers. Just bubbling under: FX’s “Strain,” which averaged a 0.9 rating in the demo (which “Salvation” also achieved).
Here are this week’s rankers:
Total viewers ranker, week ending July 16, 2017:
|
RANK
|
SHOW & NETWORK
|
LIVE+3
|
WATCHED
|
1
|
America’s Got Talent NBC
|
15.29
|
12.59
|
2
|
Game of Thrones HBO
|
12.20
|
10.12
|
3
|
MLB All-Star Game Fox
|9.38
|
9.28
|
4
|
World of Dance NBC
|
8.88
|
7.07
|
5
|
Home Run Derby ESPN
|
8.33
|
8.18
|
6
|
America’s Got Talent (Thursday) NBC
|
8.14
|
7.10
|
7
|
Big Brother (Wednesday) CBS
|
7.60
|
6.46
|
8
|
Big Brother (Sunday) CBS
|
7.42
|
5.96
|
9
|
Big Brother (Thursday) CBS
|
7.41
|
6.12
|
10
|
The Bachelorette ABC
|
6.86
|
5.66
|
11
|
Celebrity Family Feud ABC
|
6.83
|
6.22
|
12
|
NCIS CBS
|
6.81
|
6.55
|
13
|
The Wall NBC
|
6.56
|
6.05
|14
|
Little Big Shots: Forever Young NBC
|
6.53
|
6.08
|
15
|
The Big Bang Theory CBS
|
6.37
|
6.14
|
16
|
American Ninja Warrior NBC
|
6.25
|
5.62
|
17
|
60 Minutes CBS
|
6.23
|
6.02
|
18
|
Salvation CBS
|
6.19
|
4.90
|
19
|
Night Shift NBC
|
5.75
|
4.41
|
20
|
ESPY Awards ABC
|
5.55
|
5.32
|
21
|
NCIS: New Orleans CBS
|
5.48
|
5.16
|
22
|
$100,000 Pyramid ABC
|
5.02
|
4.50
|
23
|
Dateline Friday NBC
|
4.99
|
3.99
|
24
|
Steve Harvey’s Funderdome ABC
|
4.62
|
4.43
|
25
|
Masterchef Fox
|
4.53
|
3.50
|Total viewers; in millions
Adults 18-49 ranker, week ending July 16, 2017:
|
RANK
|
SHOW & NETWORK
|
LIVE+3
RATING
|
WATCHED
RATING
|
1
|
Game of Thrones HBO
|
5.6
|
4.7
|
2
|
America’s Got Talent (Tuesday) CBS
|
3.2
|
2.5
|
3
|
Home Run Derby ESPN
|2.7
|
2.6
|
4
|
Big Brother (Sunday) CBS
|
2.5
|
1.8
|
5
|
MLB All-Star Game Fox
Big Brother (Wednesday) CBS
|
2.4
2.4
|
2.3
1.9
|
7
|
Big Brother (Thursday) CBS
|
2.3
|
1.8
|
8
|
World of Dance NBC
|
2.2
|
1.7
|
9
|
The Bachelorette ABC
|
1.9
|
1.4
|
10
|
Love & Hip Hop Atlanta 6 VH1
|
1.7
|
1.3
|
11
|
American Ninja Warrior NBC
|
1.6
|
1.4
|
12
|
ESPY Awards ABC
America’s Got Talent (Thursday) NBC
|
1.5
1.5
|
1.4
1.3
|
14
|
Game of Thrones (S6 Finale Repeat) HBO
Basketball Wives 6 VH1
|
1.4
1.4
|
1.4
1.1
|
16
|
Masterchef Fox
The Wall NBC
|
1.3
1.3
|
1.0
1.2
|
18
|
Celebrity Family Feud ABC
Spartan: Team Challenge NBC
Copa Oro 2017 12 Univision
|
1.2
1.2
1.2
|
1.1
1.0
1.2
|
21
|
Real Housewives of OC Bravo
Game of Thrones (S7 Premiere Repeat) HBO
Power Starz
WWE Raw (8 p.m.) USA
WWE Raw (9 p.m.) USA
WWE Raw (10 p.m.) USA
|
1.1
1.1
1.1
1.1
1.1
1.1
|
0.6
1.0
0.7
1.0
1.0
1.0
|Adults 18-49; ratings points
