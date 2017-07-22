‘Ready Player One’ Will Feature the Iron Giant, and People Are Freaking Out

The trailer for “Ready Player One” just premiered at Comic-Con, and with it our first look at some of the far-flung characters in Steven Spielberg’s journey through the world of video games. Freddy Krueger and the DeLorean from “Back to the Future” both feature in the trailer, but the character drawing strongest reactions is undoubtedly the Iron Giant.
“The Iron Giant plays a huge role in the movie,” Spielberg said of the beloved robot voiced by Vin Diesel in the 1999 animated classic. That came as good news to many:
The Iron Giant (!!!), Freddy Krueger and the Back to the Future DeLorean all make appearances in READY PLAYER ONE.
— Borys Kit (@Borys_Kit) July 22, 2017
Ready Player One looks honestly mind-blowing. One of the first shots in the VR Oasis was the Iron Giant. In LIVE-ACTION. I almost cried.
— Hector Navarro (@Hectorisfunny) July 22, 2017
Bruh. This looks insane. I saw the Iron Giant and I’m sold pic.twitter.com/AbOEbpu8oz
— New Life (@LordBalvin) July 22, 2017
The Iron Giant will play a huge part in Ready Player One! #SDCC17 pic.twitter.com/7AP9qqVtaB
— GEEK MOTIVATION (@GEEKMOTIVATION) July 22, 2017
So #ReadyPlayerOne has the Iron Giant in it. I know nothing else, but it is already the greatest movie of the year. pic.twitter.com/7uxL4hgBUS
— Mike Cousineau (@MikeJCousineau) July 22, 2017
I’m still skeptical about READY PLAYER ONE but a Spielberg movie feat. the Iron Giant and Akira bikes means I’ll be there opening day.
— Patrick Thrillems (@patrickhwillems) July 22, 2017
Tell me Ready Player One doesn’t look insane. The Iron Giant? I haven’t heard that name in years but I’m HYPE pic.twitter.com/DSrVck1KAB
— Blerds Online (@BlerdsOnline) July 22, 2017
