‘Ready Player One’ Will Feature the Iron Giant, and People Are Freaking Out

Everyone loves the animated robot.

The trailer for “Ready Player One” just premiered at Comic-Con, and with it our first look at some of the far-flung characters in Steven Spielberg’s journey through the world of video games. Freddy Krueger and the DeLorean from “Back to the Future” both feature in the trailer, but the character drawing strongest reactions is undoubtedly the Iron Giant.

“The Iron Giant plays a huge role in the movie,” Spielberg said of the beloved robot voiced by Vin Diesel in the 1999 animated classic. That came as good news to many:

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.