‘Ready Player One’ Trailer: Steven Spielberg Reminds Us He’s the King of the Sci-Fi Blockbuster

Ernest Cline's dystopian science-fiction novel gets the Steven Spielberg blockbuster treatment.

Steven Spielberg has spent much of the last decade directing family adventures (“Tintin,” “The BFG”) and historical dramas (“Bridge of Spies,” “War Horse” and “Lincoln”). You’d have to go back to “War of the Worlds” in 2006 to find the last pure Spielberg science-fiction blockbuster. Fans of “E.T.,” “Jurassic Park,” “Minority Report” and “AI Aritical Intelligence” fans have been waiting for sci-fi Spielberg to return, and he’s finally ready to next summer with “Ready Player One.”

Based on the dystopian science-fiction novel of the same name by Ernest Cline, “Ready Player One” is set in 2045 in a world damaged global warming and an energy crisis. The population turns to a virtual reality world known as The OASIS to escape the decaying world. The simulator’s creator buried easter eggs inside the virtual reality world, promising his fortune to whoever finds them all. That’s where we meet teenager Wade Watts (Tye Sheridan), whose hunt for the easter eggs is disrupted when a new corporation seeks to put an end to OASIS.

“Ready Player One” co-stars Olivia Cooke, Ben Mendelsohn, Mark Rylance, Simon Pegg, and T. J. Miller. The film features work from Spielberg’s longtime collaborators, including cinematographer Janusz Kamiński. Warner Bros. will release the blockbuster in theaters March 30, 2018. Watch the trailer below.

