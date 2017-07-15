‘Rick and Morty’ Claymation Shorts Riff on ‘Aliens,’ ‘Blade Runner’ and More — Watch

After a delay, the series returns for season three later this month.

After much delay and speculation, “Rick and Morty” is set to return for its third season at the end of the month. If you’ve already committed the season premiere to memory and can’t stand the thought of waiting two more weeks for more animated oddity, consider watching a few claymation shorts to tide yourself over.

Coming as part of “The Non-Canonical Adventures,” the four new shorts last between 15 and 20 seconds each and are all directly inspired by sci-fi/horror movies: “Re-Animator,” “Aliens,” “Blade Runner,” “Poltergeist.” All of them are appropriately morbid and come complete with spooky music and/or the violent death of Morty, who in the “Aliens” short takes the role of Ripley as he commands the power loader to dispense of a xenomorph.

Dan Harmon addressed the rumors surrounding the delay of season three last month, saying that, contrary to the more scandalous reasons people suggested, “the reason Season 3 took long is because it took long to write, because it was Season 3 of a show that we were scared to make worse than Season 2 or Season 1.” “Rick and Morty” returns on July 30.









