‘Rick and Morty’: McDonald’s Delivers The Ultimate Szechuan Sauce Package to Justin Roiland

The co-creator finally got his 1998-era dipping sauce, and it's epic.

For “Rick and Morty” fans who have been following the saga of the show’s love of Szechuan Sauce, the story has seemingly come to a close.

It began with a joke in the episode sneakily released on April Fools’ Day (AKA the Season 3 premiere, which officially debuts on Adult Swim on Sunday, July 30), in which Rick lamented the disappearance of Szechuan Sauce from the McDonald’s menu (which was available briefly for the release of “Mulan”), a thought which quickly went viral.

“They created a new sauce for the McNuggets called the Szechuan sauce, and it’s delicious, but they got rid of it, and now it’s gone,” Rick said in the episode. “The only place we can try it is in my memory.”

Please God, I don't ask for much, please let us gain enough cultural influence to force McDonald's into bringing back that fucking sauce. — Rick (((and Morty))) (@RickandMorty) April 2, 2017

The seismic repercussions included an eBay auction over one vintage sauce packet that went up to $14,700, while rumors began circulating that McDonalds was working to bring the sauce back in some way.

The delivery was officially announced in a tweet from Justin Roiland (who created the show with Dan Harmon), confirming that anything really is possible in today’s world.

The level of detail here is really impressive — take the warning label on the bottle label:

Sorry about that, Jerry.

As fun as this news is, it also does inspire a little bit of terror. After all, now that Roiland and co-creator Dan Harmon know they have this level of power, what happens next? What other horrifying artifacts of the ’90s might they seek to resurrect? We love “Rick and Morty,” but not enough to go back to ska.

“Rick and Morty” Season 3 officially premieres July 30 on Adult Swim.