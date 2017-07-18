‘Rick and Morty’ Season 3: Susan Sarandon, Christian Slater, Danny Trejo, Gillian Jacobs and More Revealed as Guest Stars — Exclusive

Series creators Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon also discuss dream spinoff shows, animation styles and what else fans can expect from Season 3.

Today, “Rick and Morty” creators Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon stopped by the IndieWire offices to talk about philosophy, comedy, and which guest stars they’re most excited for fans to see in the upcoming Season 3.

From Pickle Rick to the Lighthouse Keeper, Roiland and Harmon discussed the process in which some of the most out-of-this-world concepts make it into the final cut of the show. “It’s like we’re laughing, we’re crying, but we’re like ‘okay no but seriously, we can’t have a second act where they go and sit listening to an old man in a lighthouse read a screenplay,’” Roiland said. “Like, come on, let’s really fucking figure out this second act here… and then we just kept on going back to the lighthouse. Like, we would talk for 10 minutes about other ways it could go, and then it would just continue to circle around back to the Lighthouse Keeper, for no other reason than it was just fun and we were just laughing and in the moment.”

Perhaps one of the most interesting bits of information Roiland and Harmon provided was the list of guest stars that can be expected to make appearances in the upcoming season of “Rick and Morty,” which included Thomas Middleditch, Susan Sarandon, Danny Trejo, Christian Slater, Joel McHale, Peter Serafinowicz, and Gillian Jacobs. Harmon also said that Keith David will be coming back to reprise his role as the GD president of the mf’ing United States.

Other highlights:

Both Roiland and Harmon admit to sharing similar personality traits to Rick, with Roiland claiming he’ll go weeks without drinking and then “goes hard” in one sitting, while Harmon says he has the habit of worshiping efficacy over intimacy and the idea that you are what you do. Roiland also admits that like Morty he struggles with social anxiety and confidence, but Harmon claims he relates more to Jerry. “I’m a horrible cowardly spineless loser that just wants everyone to like him and do everything right, and prevents that from happening,” he said — a statement Roiland also related to.

They wouldn’t rule out the idea of a crossover episode, but the idea of a crossover episode would have to be the gag, and it would have to include multiple characters from multiple TV universes, which could admittedly be an issue due to the multitude of networks that would have to be involved. But hey, don’t rule it out.

Fans can expect a to see a clip from the new season at their upcoming Comic Con panel, as well as a screening at Petco Park on Saturday night. A fully-stocked Rick Mobile will also make an appearance — so get there early!

Between the slew of celebrity guests and the promise anarchist/nihilistic themes, Roiland and Harmon have us convinced that Season 3 of “Rick and Morty” is sure to be one of the best we’ve seen yet.

Season 3 of “Rick and Morty” premieres Sunday, July 30, at 11:30 p.m. on Adult Swim.

