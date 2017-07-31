Back to IndieWire

Sam Shepard Dead: Ava DuVernay, Jeff Daniels, Sasha Grey, and More React

The actor, author, playwright, and director was 73.

2 hours ago

Sam Shepard in "Days of Heaven"

Sam Shepard in “Days of Heaven”

Sam Shepard has died, leaving behind a remarkable body of work both on the page and on the screen. An Academy Award–nominated actor and Pulitzer Prize–winning playwright, Shepard also leaves behind many friends, peers, and colleagues who now find themselves mourning his loss. Tributes have already come pouring in on social media; apropos of Shepard himself, many are especially eloquent.

