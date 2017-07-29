Back to IndieWire

Two Authors Improvised a Slasher Film on Twitter and Spooky Hilarity Ensued

Here's hoping for a sequel.

1 hour ago

Twitter isn’t always terrible. The most recent example of the micro-blogging platform actually being kinda cool once in awhile came courtesy of genre authors Sam Sykes and Chuck Wendig, who improvised a slasher movie in 140 characters or fewer (at a time, at least) yesterday. Taking place in real time and lasting a little more than an hour, their back-and-forth might be the genre’s most original offering in years.

Read More‘All Dogs Go to Heaven’ Has a Deleted Scene in Hell, and It’s Here to Ruin Your Childhood — Watch

Here are some of the highlights; the full (long!) exchange may be found here:

This Article is related to: Film and tagged ,


More From IndieWire

ad