Two Authors Improvised a Slasher Film on Twitter and Spooky Hilarity Ensued

Twitter isn’t always terrible. The most recent example of the micro-blogging platform actually being kinda cool once in awhile came courtesy of genre authors Sam Sykes and Chuck Wendig, who improvised a slasher movie in 140 characters or fewer (at a time, at least) yesterday. Taking place in real time and lasting a little more than an hour, their back-and-forth might be the genre’s most original offering in years.
Here are some of the highlights; the full (long!) exchange may be found here:
that’s cool
— Chuck Wendig (@ChuckWendig) July 28, 2017
oh shit that sometimes happens
— Chuck Wendig (@ChuckWendig) July 28, 2017
okay first I hate to ask this but are you sure YOU are not the killer?
— Chuck Wendig (@ChuckWendig) July 28, 2017
see yeah I wondered
are you covered in blood?
— Chuck Wendig (@ChuckWendig) July 28, 2017
is it your blood?
— Chuck Wendig (@ChuckWendig) July 28, 2017
hang on, let me check
is a machete a weapon
— Sam Sykes (@SamSykesSwears) July 28, 2017
like subjective creepy or objective creepy
— Sam Sykes (@SamSykesSwears) July 28, 2017
a wooden mask whose empty eyes drink in the light and whose jagged grin suggests it was carved, forced upon it when it didn’t laugh
— Sam Sykes (@SamSykesSwears) July 28, 2017
well, good news is, you can probably feel free to just kill more people
but uhhh
there is bad news too
— Chuck Wendig (@ChuckWendig) July 28, 2017
so, generally speaking, like, mooooost of the time, you’re gonna get got
probably by the last person you choose to kill
— Chuck Wendig (@ChuckWendig) July 28, 2017
see you when lightning strikes your dread grave, pal
— Chuck Wendig (@ChuckWendig) July 28, 2017