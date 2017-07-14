Why This Summer Movie Season Has Been So Good — IndieWire’s Movie Podcast (Screen Talk Episode 156)

Plus: We debate Tarantino's choice for a new project and why the Emmys are so much more diverse than the Oscars.

Whether you’re watching “Wonder Woman” or “The Big Sick,” “A Ghost Story” or “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” you’re going to find plenty of quality at the movies this summer. There have been some letdowns, of course — but by and large, 2017 has turned out to be one of the best summer movie seasons in ages. We tend to dread this time of year as the moment when brainless blockbusters overtake more substantial cinematic achievements. So…what gives?

That’s one of the key questions in this week’s episode of Screen Talk, in which Eric Kohn and Anne Thompson also discuss the latest Emmy nominations and how they compare to the Oscars. They also touch on news surrounding Quentin Tarantino’s next project.



Listen to the full episode above.

Screen Talk is available on iTunes.

You can subscribe here or via RSS. Share your feedback with Thompson and Kohn on Twitter or sound off in the comments. Browse previous installments here, review the show on and be sure to let us know if you’d like to hear the hosts address specific issues in upcoming editions of Screen Talk. Check out the rest of IndieWire’s podcasts on iTunes right here.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Festival newsletters here.