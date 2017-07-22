Sean Spicer’s Feelings Were Hurt by Melissa McCarthy’s ‘SNL’ Impression: ‘Sometimes It Goes from Funny to Mean’

Spicer resigned as White House Press Secretary yesterday.

As his unofficial exit interview, very-recently-resigned White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer appeared on “Hannity” last night to discuss his brief tenure as Donald Trump’s mouthpiece. Among the topics of discussion — like his successor, the formerly Hillary-loving Anthony Scaramucci — was Melissa McCarthy’s impression of him on “Saturday Night Live.”

“I’m a prankster, I like a good joke. I think when it’s funny, it’s funny,” Spicer said of the bits before adding that “sometimes it goes from funny to mean.”

“I think that there were parts of it that were funny, but there’s a lot of it that was over the line. It wasn’t funny. It was stupid, or silly, or malicious,” added Spicer, whose former boss once mocked a disabled reporter during a campaign rally. McCarthy debuted her impersonation of “Spicey” on the February 4 episode of “SNL” in what immediately became one of the show’s most well-received segments in years.

The Oscar nominee went on to reprise her role the gum-swallowing, podium-riding Press Secretary three more times, ultimately earning an Emmy nominee for her recurring performance.

