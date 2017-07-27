‘Serenity’ First Look: Matthew McConaughey and Anne Hathaway Reunite For A Sexy Tropical Noir

The Oscar winners team up for the new movie from "Locke" screenwriter Steven Knight.

One of the most intriguing projects at the European Film Market in Berlin earlier this year was “Serenity,” the new film from Steven Knight (“Locke,” “Dirty Pretty Things”). The project drew the interest of Oscar winners Matthew McConaughey and Anne Hathaway and suddenly became a high profile title, and today comes our first look at the actors in the Caribbean-set noir mystery.

McConaughey plays a fishing boat captain on a small island in the tropics whose reality is altered when his past resurfaces. Further plot details, including Hathaway’s role, are being kept under wraps for now. The supporting cast includes Jason Clarke, Djimon Hounsou, Jeremy Strong, and Diane Lane. The film is currently in production on the island Mauritius.

“Serenity” is one of two projects McConaughey currently has in development, the other being Yann Demange’s “White Boy Rick.” He can be seen in the Stephen King adaptation “The Dark Tower” when it opens in theaters August 4. Hathaway, meanwhile, earned some of her best reviews this year for the indie “Colossal.” She recently wrapped production on “Ocean’s Eight” and is rumored to be replacing Amy Schumer in the “Barbie” movie.

The movie currently does not have a U.S. distributor, but that shouldn’t be a problem with two stars like McConaughey and Hathaway front and center. Production is expected to continue through the remainder of the summer.