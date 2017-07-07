Sesame Street Comes For Spike Jonze With This Remake of Beastie Boys’ ‘Sabotage’ — Watch

From the guy who brought you the "Rick and Morty"/Kendrick Lamar mashup comes an amazing new riff on a Beastie Boys classic.

No, it’s not a promo for the all puppet Beastie Boys cover band, The Beastie Birds, but the latest Sesame Street mashup is just as much fun. From the Webby Award-winning genius who set “Rick and Morty” to the mellifluous tunes of Kendrick Lamar’s “Swimming Pools (Drank),” comes yet another highly entertaining remake — this time to Beastie Boys’ “Sabotage.”

The original video was directed by none other than Spike Jonze, and this cheeky update follows that one pretty faithfully. Opening with Big Bird on the run in a cornfield, and ending with him lost in a parade, Big Bird’s round eyes and bumbling gait fit fit perfectly with the song’s distorted guitar riffs. Jonze’s original video payed homage to the television crime dramas of the 1970s, such as “Hawaii Five-O” and “Starsky and Hutch.”

The video’s creator is clearly a fan of Jonze’s original. Adam Schleichkorn, who goes by Mylo the Cat on YouTube, wrote: “The original ‘Sabotage’ music video is without a doubt, one of the greatest of all time, so I knew I couldn’t do a regular old lip sync video, I had to bring it!” He dedicates the video to Adam Yauch, AKA MCA, who died in 2012.

Prepare thyself for “Sesametage”:

