Shia LaBeouf Arrested (Again) For Disorderly Conduct and Public Drunkenness

Shia LaBeouf just can't catch a break.

Shia LaBeouf’s career over the last several years has been overshadowed by his offscreen antics, and it doesn’t seem like that’s going to change anytime soon. The 31-year-old actor was arrested in Georgia earlier this morning on suspicion of disorderly conduct and public drunkenness, according to jail records from the Chatham County Sheriff’s Department (via The Hollywood Reporter). LaBeouf was arrested around 4 a.m. ET. Bond is set at $7,000.

The details surrounding the incident have not been disclosed, but it wouldn’t be the first time LaBeouf was arrested for public drunkenness. He infamously disrupted a Broadway performance of “Cabaret” in fall 2014 by standing up and yelling at the actors on stage. The actor was escorted out of the show in handcuffs at intermission and was charged with two counts of disorderly conduct and one count of criminal trespassing.

The recent arrest falls in the middle of two high profile releases for the actor. He earned some of the best reviews of his career last year for Andrea Arnold’s “American Honey” and can next be seen as tennis legend John McEnroe in the sports drama “Borg/McEnroe.”

