Sigourney Weaver Modeled Her Icy ‘Defenders’ Villain on Wealthy Trump Supporters

Tell us how you really feel.

Outspoken activist and celebrated actress, Sigourney Weaver did not mince words when it comes to politics. Without naming names, she made it quite clear what she thinks of wealthy businessmen who pat themselves on the backs for supporting the arts while profiting off of the planet’s demise. Like all great actors, she channeled that anger into her her latest role as Alexandra in “Marvel’s The Defenders,” coming to Netflix in August.

Speaking to Inverse at San Diego Comic-Con over the weekend, Weaver said:

“My role models for this were all men in business, men I’ve met who are great patrons of the arts, but all their money comes from burning fossil fuels or some awful other thing. They think they’re terrific, they love what they’re doing, they want to keep on doing it, and your objections to it because of the planet makes them giggle secretly inside. They’re just like, ‘Oh yes, pish posh.’ And I think there are a lot of real people like that, at least in our country right now, who are jumping up and down and wringing their hands in glee under Trump.”

The 8-episode limited series brings together Daredevil (Charlie Cox), Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter), Luke Cage (Mike Colter), and Iron Fist (Finn Jones) as unlikely allies who must band together to — what else? — save New York City from imminent collapse. Weaver plays Alexandra, who looks very much like a villain in the trailer. However, Weaver doesn’t seem to think she’s all bad.

“I object to the word villain because that doesn’t really take into account the complexity of her attitude,” she told TV Guide. Apparently, Weaver has more empathy for her character than she does for her wealthy arts patron friends.

“Marvel’s The Defenders” hits Netflix on August 18.

Stay on top of the latest film and TV news! Sign up for our film and TV email newsletter here.