‘Silicon Valley’ Revealed As Dark, Horrifying Psychological Thriller in Fan-Made Trailer — Watch

Zach Woods' Jared goes from lovable CFO to likely killer awfully quick in this clever re-cut.

Season 4 of “Silicon Valley” saw multiple characters engage with their darker side. Richard dabbled in illegal activity and Dinesh let a momentary stint as CEO literally go to his head. Little did we know that there was enough material for another member of the Pied Piper gang to outdo them all.

YouTube user Matus Labs recut multiple scenes across the history of Silicon Valley, casting Jared (Zach Woods) as the show’s silent sociopath, readying to strike as he stares longingly through back door blinds, recites German in his sleep and claims ownership over his devotion to Richard.

It’s a testament to how well the show has included Jared’s idiosyncratic — and often tragic — backstory into the regular rhythms of a comedy show. But just seeing the slow zoom in on Jared as he describes a nature documentary is enough to make you rethink the character the next time you revisit an episode.

This trailer also is a reminder of how many identities Jared as had to weave his way throughout the run of the show. (Remember that bygone era when his name was actually Donald?) It also makes use quality use of Jared’s tragically short-lived alter ego Ed Chambers.

READ MORE: ‘Silicon Valley’: How Post-Election-Night Improv Led to Season 4’s Greatest Moment So Far

This reinterpretation might not exactly be show canon, but it did get some attention from a very significant part of the Silicon Valley team: creator Mike Judge.

Well done, whoever did this: https://t.co/BnewTgbPTI — Mike Judge (@MikeJudge) July 6, 2017

Now we’ll know who to credit if “Silicon Valley” Season 5 looks oddly like “Split 2.”

Stay on top of the latest film and TV news! Sign up for our film and TV email newsletter here.