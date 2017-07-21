‘Spawn’ Reboot: Todd McFarlane Writing and Directing a New Take on His Hellish Antihero for Blumhouse

20 years later, Al Simmons is returning to the big screen.

20 years after Spawn last appeared onscreen, the hellish antihero is receiving the ever-popular reboot treatment. Todd McFarlane, who created the character as part of his Image Comics banner, is partnering with Blumhouse to bring the sad, violent story of Al Simmons back to the big screen. The news was announced at Comic-Con following a series of tweets from McFarlane, who will make his debut as writer/director with the new R-rated movie.

“Having worked with many visionary directors, I think Todd’s unique artistic talents will only add to his role as director of this film,” said Jason Blum, whom the deductive reasoners among you will have already realized is Blumhouse’s namesake. The production house’s recent releases include “Split” and “Get Out,” both of which made beaucoup bucks.

Michael Jai White played the title role in the 1997 film adaptation, the first to focus on a black superhero; Spawn was also the subject of an animated series that aired on HBO between 1997 and 1999. Watch McFarlane make the announcement alongside Kevin Smith below.

