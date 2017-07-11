‘Spielberg’ Documentary Set at HBO, Will Show Career-Spanning Behind-the-Scenes Footage

The documentary debuts on October 7 and features interviews with Daniel Day-Lewis, Kathleen Kennedy, Martin Scorsese and more.

HBO will unveil the feature length documentary “Spielberg,” about legendary filmmaker Steven Spielberg, on October 7, the company announced Tuesday. Directed by “American Masters” creator Susan Lacy, the doc examines Spielberg’s filmography in depth and draws upon nearly 30 hours of exclusive interviews with the director, who opens up about his childhood and “lifelong obsession with moviemaking.”

“Spielberg” also includes interviews with the director’s family, friends and colleagues, plus behind-the-scenes footage from films such as “Jaws,” “Raiders of the Lost Arc,” “ET: The Extra-Terrestrial,” “Jurassic Park,” “Schindler’s List,” “Saving Private Ryan,” “Bridge of Spies” and more.

The many film industry figures that appear in the doc include J.J. Abrams, Christian Bale, Drew Barrymore, Cate Blanchett, Francis Ford Coppola, Daniel Craig, Daniel Day-Lewis, Brian de Palma, Laura Dern, Leonardo DiCaprio, Richard Dreyfuss, Ralph Fiennes, Harrison Ford, David Geffen, Tom Hanks, Dustin Hoffman, Holly Hunter, Jeffrey Katzenberg, Ben Kingsley, Kathleen Kennedy, George Lucas, Liam Neeson, Martin Scorsese, Oprah Winfrey and Robert Zemeckis.

Lacy has won ten Primetime Emmys for Outstanding Documentary Series and 12 Peabody Awards. Her previous docs have focused on subjects like Leonard Bernstein, David Geffen, Joni Mitchell, Judy Garland, Paul Simon, Rod Serling and Lena Horne.

“Spielberg” will be available on HBO, HBO NOW, HBO GO, HBO On Demand.

