‘Stan Against Evil’ Teaser: Season 2 Promises a Weirder, Wackier Parade of Killer Demons — Watch

IFC's witch-hunting horror comedy starring John C. McGinley and Janet Varney returns Nov. 1.

After a debut season that wrapped up with surprise deaths, time loops and plenty of ugly-looking demons, “Stan Against Evil” is ready for a follow-up.

Show creator Dana Gould joined cast members Janet Varney and John C. McGinley for a preview of what’s to come in the show’s second season. The IFC show is set in the town of Willard’s Mill, a quiet New England community suddenly overrun by vengeful spirits. Last season’s cliffhanger showed that the story was bigger than Stan or Sheriff Evie imagined, but the show would keep its focus on Willard’s Mill.

That final episode also left Evie’s fate somewhat unresolved. Anyone worried that she wouldn’t be returning was reassured by a set of pins that included her, Stan and one of the show’s key phrases: “Don’t crap an apple.”

Aside from the skeletal witches, unclassifiable winged beasts and pig-headed monsters, Season 2 will also feature a guest appearance from David Koechner and a return appearance from Gould himself.

To see the full sneak peek of “Stan Against Evil” Season 2, watch the trailer below:

“Stan Against Evil” Season 2 premieres on Nov. 1 on IFC.

