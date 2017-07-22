‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Trailer: Latest Look at Prequel Series Proves There’s Plenty More Than Klingons

The latest series set in the world of "Star Trek" premieres September 24 on CBS All Access.

It wouldn’t be Comic-Con without a new “Star Trek” trailer, would it?

The latest series in the long-running sci-fi franchise delivered, this time with another preview of CBS All Access’ “Star Trek: Discovery.” At Saturday’s panel, additional details were revealed about what fans can expect when the first new “Star Trek” TV series in over a decade launches this September.

Taking place 10 years before the events of the original “Star Trek,” the first full trailer detailed the new leadership of Lieutenant Commander Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) and the crew of the Discovery. This latest look goes beyond Klingons and the nature of Federation’s first-strike policies to show more of the supporting cast.

Martin-Green headlines an ensemble that also includes Michelle Yeoh, Jason Isaacs, Rainn Wilson, Anthony Rapp and Doug Jones. Reports earlier this month revealed that “Star Trek: The Next Generation” cast member Jonathan Frakes is on board to direct one of the season’s 15 episodes. Gretchen Berg and Aaron Harberts will serve as the “Discovery” showrunners.

Watch the latest full “Discovery” trailer below:

“Star Trek: Discovery” premieres Sept. 24 at 8:30 p.m. ET on CBS. All subsequent episodes will be available exclusively on CBS All Access.

