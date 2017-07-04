‘Star Wars’: Daisy Ridley Returns as Rey in Animated Short ‘Sands of Jakku’ — Watch

Lupita Nyong'o narrates the three-minute video.

“The Last Jedi” doesn’t arrive in theaters until the end of the year, but we don’t have to wait that long to see more of Rey. Daisy Ridley reprises her role as the Force-sensitive young woman of unknown parentage in the new animated short “Sands of Jakku,” which comes as part of a new Lucasfilm endeavor meant to highlight to women of “Star Wars.” Watch below.

Lupita Nyong’o lends her voice to the “Forces of Destiny” series, narrating the three-minute short as her “Force Awakens” character Maz Kanata. “The choices we make, the actions we take, moments both big and small shape us into forces of destiny,” she says we find ourselves on Jakku, where Rey and the ever-adorable BB-8 are trekking across the sandy wastes. The two are set upon by a nightwatcher worm — bad news for BB-8, as the imposing creatures feed on junk — but manage to escape (spoilers?).

Ridley will next be seen in “Murder on the Orient Express,” which arrives in theaters a month before “The Last Jedi” does on December 15.

