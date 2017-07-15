‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Behind-the-Scenes Footage Offers a Glimpse of Carrie Fisher as Princess Leia — Watch

Daisy Ridley and Mark Hamill also appear.

You can’t see “The Last Jedi” until the end of the year, but you can briefly go behind the scenes of the latest “Star Wars” movie. Disney is unveiling a lot of new details this weekend, from details on “Toy Story 4” to footage like this. Watch the new featurette below.

“Rian [Johnson] has written a story that’s unexpected but right,” says Daisy Ridley as glimpses of the production flash onscreen. “Some of the stuff that happens, people are gonna, go, ‘Oh my god’…”Even though everybody knows that it’s the second in a trilogy, it feels like its own thing.”

“Even though I think I know it all, they threw things at me story-wise I never could have imagined,” adds Mark Hamill, who will presumably appear as Luke Skywalker for more than one quick scene this time around. We see brief flashes of the actors preparing of scenes, the out-there creatures they share the screen with, green-screen effects and even a few glimpses of Carrie Fisher, who died late last year. “It’s about family, and that’s what so powerful about it,” says Princess Leia herself.

Star Wars: #TheLastJedi. In theaters December 15.

