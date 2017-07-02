‘Step Brothers’ Sequel: Will Ferrell Says There’s Still a Chance for More Activities — Watch

We probably won't be seeing "A Night at the Roxbury 2," however.

If you’re hoping for a “Step Brothers” sequel, don’t give up hope just yet. Will Ferrell appeared on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” a few nights ago, and as part of the After Show he fielded questions about follow-ups. It took him a while to get serious, of course: “I’ve got great news for you: no,” Ferrell responded after being asked about future installments of “Elf” and/or “Night at the Roxbury.”

After the actor also replied in the negative to “Old School,” Cohen asked whether there’s any movie Ferrell would like to see get a follow-up. He rubbed his chin for a bit before finally responding, “I’d love to see a sequel of ‘Kramer vs. Kramer.'”

READ MORE: Sony Plans to Release ‘Clean Versions’ of Movies Like ‘Step Brothers,’ And Seth Rogen Is Pissed Off About It

“We talked a little bit about ‘Step Brothers,'” Ferrell finally admitted to cheers from the audience. “So who knows? But, at the same time, you like to create new things.” “Daddy’s Home 2” hits theaters later this year, in case you were wondering.

READ MORE: Marion Cotillard On ‘Step Brothers’: ‘I Always Cry At the End’

Ferrell also talks about being cut from “Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion,” whether “Saturday Night Live” was right to have Donald Trump host the show and a strange Twitter rant he was the focus of. Watch the full segment below.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.