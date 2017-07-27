Stephen Colbert-Produced Comedy Animates Donald Trump for Showtime

The untitled series, which received a 10-episode order today, will feature a "documentary" format.

Stephen Colbert’s been more political than ever lately, a choice that is extending beyond “The Late Show” and into a more two-dimensional realm.

Showtime announced Thursday that the host will be executive producing a 10-episode animated series about Donald Trump and his family — the official description, per Showtime:

“The fresh, cutting-edge comedy will present the truish adventures of Trump’s confidants and bon vivants – family, top associates, heads of government, golf pros and anyone else straying into his orbit – intrepidly exploring their histories and their psyches, revealing insights into what makes them so definitively Trumpian. It’s a workplace comedy where the office happens to be oval; it’s a character study in search of character, as seen through the eyes of an imaginary documentary crew.”

The series is inspired by the opening sequence from “Stephen Colbert’s Live Election Night Democracy’s Series Finale: Who’s Going To Clean Up This Sh*t?,” the live election night special Colbert hosted last November (which was nominated for three Emmy awards this year, including Outstanding Variety Special).

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’s” Chris Licht will serve as executive producer along with Tim Luecke, who will also serve as lead animator. (As the co-creator of “Late Show’s” Animated Trump, Luecke would be the obvious choice.)

Showtime promises a quick turnaround time for the series’ production, similar to the political docuseries “The Circus,” “enabling current events to play a role in the colorful exploits of Trump and his band of others” (per the official statement).

The untitled series will premiere this fall on Showtime.