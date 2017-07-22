Stephen Colbert Compares Donald Trump, Jr.’s Russia Meeting to ‘Ocean’s Eleven’ — Watch

"Collusion's Eleven" sounds like a pretty good heist movie.

John Oliver calls it “Stupid Watergate.” Dan Pfeiffer refers to it as “the plot of ‘House of Cards’ with the characters from ‘Veep.'” And now Stephen Colbert is comparing Donald Trump and his family’s endless controversies to “Ocean’s Eleven,” namely the meeting between Donald Trump Jr. and at least seven other people held last year that was totally about adoptions.

Speaking about Ike Kaveladze, the most recent person confirmed to have been present at the eight-person meeting, Colbert says he adds intrigue to what’s been described as “a varied cast of characters.” Then it dawns on him: “I just realized what this meeting is — it’s a heist movie. They’ve got the whole ragtag team! There’s the money launderer, the fixer, the master of disguise, the one woman, the bumbling rich kid trying to prove himself to his dad, his mute brother-in-law, a couple of guys who aren’t gonna make it to the end of the movie…”

“All they need is the blonde bombshell and the bumbling lookout who gets distracted by a sandwich,” Colbert adds of Ivanka and Eric Trump, respectively. “It all goes down in ‘Collusion’s Eleven.'” Watch the full bit below.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.