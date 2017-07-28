‘The Rook’: Starz Orders Thriller About Supernatural Spies From ‘Twilight’ and ‘The Night Manager’ Producers

TCA: Details on the new show from "Twilight Saga" creator Stephenie Meyer and "The Night Manager" executive producer Stephen Garrett.

“Twilight Saga” creator Stephenie Meyer and “The Night Manager” executive producer Stephen Garrett will join forces on the new Starz supernatural spy thriller “The Rook.”

The series centers on a young woman pursued by shadowy paranormal adversaries. Per Starz, the show “tells the story of a young woman who wakes up in a London park suffering total amnesia – surrounded by dead bodies, all wearing latex gloves. Pursued by shadowy paranormal adversaries, grappling with peculiar ‘abilities’ of her own, she must fight to uncover her past, and resume her position at the head of Britain’s most secret (supernatural) service… before the traitors who stole her memory can finish what they started.”

Screenwriters Sam Holcroft (“Rules for Living”) and Al Muriel (“Precious & Rich”) will adapt the series, which is based on the novel by Daniel O’Malley.

The drama is the first to be produced by Lionsgate for Starz since the studio acquired the pay cable company. Producing with Lionsgate is Liberty Global, which will premiere the show on its on-demand platforms in Europe, Latin America and the Caribbean. The show is set to premiere next year.

Starz president and CEO Chris Albrecht, who announced the news on Friday at the Television Critics Association press tour, called the show “a high-end series aimed right at the sweet spot of our audience.”

Albrecht added: “‘The Rook’ is instantly addictive from the very first scene and introduces what we believe will be one of the most fascinating and thrilling female protagonists on television,” he said.

Garrett will serve as showrunner on the project through his Character 7 shingle, in addition to executive producer. Meyer and her producing partner Meghan Hibbett are also executive producers.

“Everything starts with great writing,” said Character 7’s Executive Chairman Stephen Garrett. “To be conspiring on The Rook in partnership with Stephenie based on a book that is as dazzling as it is surprising and working with the talented team of Sam and Al, is the perfect springboard for thrilling television,” Garrett said.

“The Rook” was the 2012 debut novel of Australian author O’Malley, who also released the sequel, “Stiletto,” in 2016. “The Rook” was previously developed at Hulu before eventually making its way to Starz.