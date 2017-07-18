Steven Soderbergh Shot a Secret Movie on His iPhone — Report

"The Crown" breakout and Emmy nominee Claire Foy is the star of Soderbergh's new low-budget indie experiment.

Steven Soderbergh has reportedly shot a movie on an iPhone with “The Crown” breakout and Emmy nominee Claire Foy, The Tracking Board reports. The news comes just ahead of the release of “Logan Lucky,” Soderbergh’s first feature in four years, which opens in August.

The secret project is rumored to be titled “UNSANE.” Soderbergh is planning to self-distribute the movie in the U.S. through his Fingerprint Releasing, though he is reportedly seeking an international distributor. No plot details have been released at this time.

READ MORE: ‘The Knick’ May Have Ended Because Steven Soderbergh Wanted to Shoot Season 3 In Anamorphic Black-and-White

“UNSANE” would be another high-profile feature shot on an iPhone following the success of Sean Baker’s “Tangerine.” Soderbergh has been a champion of low-budget experimental film production, as seen in films like “Bubble” and “The Girlfriend Experience.” The former was shot on high-definition video and starred only non-professional actors from the Ohio region where the movie was filmed.

News of the movie’s existence comes at a formidable time in Soderbergh’s career. Although his Cinemax drama series “The Knick” was recently canceled, he’s got “Logan Lucky” in theaters August 18, plus three television series in various stages of development: Netflix’s “Godless,” HBO’s “Mosaic,” and the second season of Starz’s “The Girlfriend Experience.” He’s also a producer on Warner Brother’s all-female “Ocean’s Eight” reboot.

Foy, meanwhile, is following her breakout year on the small screen with a starring role in Andy Serkis’ directorial debut “Breathe.” Fox Searchlight Pictures opens the drama, co-starring Andrew Garfield, October 13.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.