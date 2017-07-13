‘Stranger Things’: Everything’s Upside-Down When Fan-Favorite Barb Snags a Surprise Emmy Nomination

Netflix's ode to the '80s earned a whopping 18 nods, just in time to celebrate the show's one-year anniversary Saturday.

Barb might be lost to us forever, but she’s not forgotten.

On Netflix’s runaway hit series “Stranger Things,” the bespectacled redhead Barb Holland, played by Shannon Purser, captured viewers’ hearts with her rampant uncoolness and fierce loyalty. It appears Barb made quite the impression with Emmy voters as well, who granted Purser a surprise Guest Actress nomination on Thursday.

It’s probably the only real Emmy surprise for “Stranger Things,” which has made such an impact on pop culture. It will be one year on Saturday since the series debuted on Netflix and took the world by storm with its nostalgic look at the ‘80s and the filmmaking of that era. A winning cast, a creepy supernatural mystery, and an eerie setting made the show an instant hit.

Courtesy of Netflix

And the awards recognition has followed. Purser is joined by Millie Bobby Brown, who nabbed a Supporting Actress nod for her role as the psychokinetic Eleven, and David Harbor for his Supporting Actor nod as police chief Jim Hopper. It also got a nomination overall for its casting.

“Stranger Things” snagged a spot in the Outstanding Drama Series category, alongside other newcomers “The Crown,” “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “This Is Us” and “Westworld,” and returning series “Better Call Saul” and “House of Cards.” It’s tied with “Feud” for the second-highest number of nominations overall.

The show has also garnered nominations for writing and directing and a slew of crafts categories (Art Direction, Cinematography, Production Design, Makeup, and Music Supervision, among others). It should also be noted that the iconic opening credits has earned two nods for Outstanding Main Titles and the Main Titles Theme Music.

Netflix has already renewed the show for Season 2, which will return on Oct. 27.

Stay on top of the latest TV news! Sign up for our TV email newsletter here.