‘Stranger Things’ Season 2 Teaser: Ride Your Bike Fast Because a New Monster Has Arrived — Watch

Season two of "Stranger Things" returns to Netflix on October 27.

Fans of “Stranger Things” have to wait until October 27 for new episodes of the hit series, but on Tuesday, Netflix released a short teaser trailer for season two. The brief clip opens with a title card that says “1984 Only Gets Stranger.”

Created by Matt and Ross Duffer, aka the Duffer Brothers, “Stranger Things” stars Winona Ryder as the mother of a boy who disappears in Hawkins, Indiana. The eight-episode first season paid homage to Stephen King, Guillermo del Toro and Steven Spielberg by combining supernatural elements with creepy, frightening storytelling. Here’s an official synopsis for the second season:

It’s 1984 and the citizens of Hawkins, Indiana are still reeling from the horrors of the demagorgon and the secrets of Hawkins Lab. Will Byers has been rescued from the Upside Down but a bigger, sinister entity still threatens those who survived.

“Stranger Things” won the Show of the Year Award at MTV’s Movie & TV Awards in May, beating out fellow nominees “Atlanta,” “Game of Thrones,” “Insecure,” “Pretty Little Liars” and “This Is Us.” The Duffer Brothers have also attracted praise for many stylistic elements of the series, including the soundtrack to season one, which included classic hits like Jefferson Airplane’s “White Rabbit,” David Bowie’s “Heroes,” and Toto’s “Africa.”

To see the trailer for “Stranger Things” Season two, check out the video below.

Some doors can’t be closed. #StrangerThings2 arrives on October 27. pic.twitter.com/NALL5HQalg — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) July 11, 2017

