‘Stranger Things’: Season 2 Trailer Steps Into the Dragon’s Lair — Watch

The Netflix sci-fi/horror will return on Halloween.

“Stranger Things” took the streaming world by storm. No one was really prepared for its note-perfect love letter to 1980s genre films and its winning cast of young stars.

But “Stranger Things” Season 2 is set to debut at a time when everyone’s love for horror should be peaking: Halloween. The kids are back for more adventures this October, and Netflix just released a new trailer to show what’s in store for the people of Hawkins, Indiana.

Season 2 will pick up on Halloween 1984, about a year after the events of the first season. While Will Byers (Noah Schnapps) was recovered from the Upside Down, he wasn’t unscathed. Not only is he puking up what looks to be monster-slugs into the bathroom sink on the sly, but he’s still suffering from PTSD, which his mom Joyce (Winona Ryder) is frantic to help him through.

Meanwhile, the Wheeler siblings Nancy (Natalia Dyer) and Mike (Finn Wolfhard) are mourning the apparent disappearances of their pals Barb and Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown). Unbeknownst to Mike, Eleven is still very much alive but perhaps not in the best of circumstances. The lab with the rift to the Upside Down is still up and running and no doubt ready to cause trouble, and Chief Hopper (David Harbour) is struggling to cover up the events of last season in order to protect Will and Joyce.

Each day at Comic-Con leading up to the panel, Netflix has released a short teaser for the season. Take a look:

And now, at long last, here’s the trailer for Season 2 below:

Season 2 will consist of nine episodes. Series creators, the Duffer Brothers, will helm four of the episodes, and here’s the breakdown of who’s directing the rest: Episodes 1 and 2 (Duffer Brothers), Episodes 3 and 4 (Shawn Levy), Episodes 5 and 6 (Andrew Stanton), Episode 7 (Rebecca Thomas) and Episodes 8 and 9 (Duffer Brothers).

“Stranger Things” returns for its second season with all nine episodes available for streaming this Halloween on Netflix.

