Studio Ghibli’s Best Movies Are Being Reissued on Blu-ray This October, Including ‘Spirited Away’

New editions of "Spirited Away," "Princess Mononoke" and more will make the perfect gift this fall and winter.

Fall 2017 is shaping up to be a great season for Hayao Miyazaki fans here in the U.S. The director’s 1979 feature debut “The Castle of Cagliostro” is returning to theaters nationwide September 14 and 19, and now indie animation distributor GKIDS has announced it is patterning with Studio Ghibli to reissue its most classic films on Blu-ray starting this October.

Beginning October 17, GKIDS will release new Blu- ray and DVD editions of Studio Ghibli’s best movies. The first wave of releases includes six titles all directed by Miyazaki: “Howl’s Moving Castle,” “Kiki’s Delivery Service,” “My Neighbor Totoro,” “Ponyo,” “Princess Mononoke” and the Oscar-winning Best Animated Feature “Spirited Away.” New editions of “Castle in the Sky” and “Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind” will debut on October 31.

GKIDS has been handling theatrical rights for the Studio Ghibli catalogue since 2010, and the distributor is currently in the middle of Studio Ghibli Fest 2017, in which many of these beloved classics have returned to theaters nationwide. The next title to hit the big screen is “Kiki’s Delivery Service” on July 23-24.

The distributor will be bringing more Ghibli classics to Blu-ray and DVD in the coming months, including “Porco Rosso” and “Tales From Earthsea.”

