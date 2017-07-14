SXSW Thriller ‘Barracuda’ Is a Sinister Drama Coming to Theaters This Fall

Plus, our weekly rundown of indie film acquisitions from around the globe.

Keep up with the wild and wooly world of indie film acquisitions with our weekly Rundown of everything that’s been picked up around the globe. Check out last week’s Rundown here.

Orion Pictures and Samuel Goldwyn Films have acquired the U.S. rights to Julie Halperin and Jason Cortlund’s suspense drama “Barracuda.” The film premiered in competition at SXSW and was nominated for a Grand Jury Award in the Narrative Feature category.

Co-directed by Jason Cortlund and Julia Halperin and written by Cortlund, “Barracuda” stars Allison Tolman, Sophie Reid, JoBeth Williams and Luis Bordonada and features live music performances by Butch Hancock, Bob Livingston, Colin Gilmore, The Mastersons, and The Harvest Thieves.

The film follows a woman named Merle (Tolman), whose life begins to splinter when the half-sister she never knew existed, Sinaloa, (Sophie Reid) appears on her doorstep in Texas. Initially distrustful of this enigmatic woman, a bond quickly forms between the two sisters. As Merle allows Sinaloa into her life, Sinaloa reveals a quiet fury to Merle through her music. Sinaloa’s fierce attachment places Merle’s career aspirations, her relationship to her mother, and even her impending marriage in jeopardy. Merle fights to keep her world together while Sinaloa’s increasingly intense and erratic behavior threatens to erupt into something much darker.

“It’s been encouraging to hear audiences have such enthusiastic reactions to a character-driven story about complex female relationships,” Halperin said in a statement. “People are hungry for things they haven’t seen before.”

“Barracuda” was produced by David Hartstein and Nancy Schafer and executive produced by Henry V. Alfano, Bruce Beresford and Ian Brownell.

Check out the rest of our weekly Acquisitions Rundown after the break.