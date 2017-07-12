Terrence Malick-Produced ‘Awaken’ Trailer: Awe-Inspiring Doc Follows Humans’ Relationship With Technology — Watch

Shot over a five-year period in more than 30 countries, "Awaken" brings "unseen sights and breathtaking perspectives to the human eye for the first time."

Terrence Malick is between projects at the moment, having released “Song to Song” earlier this year, but a new documentary he executive produced entitled “Awaken” just released its first trailer, and it looks as gorgeous and breathtaking as both “Voyage of Time” and “Tree of Life.”

Directed by award-winning cinematographer-turned-director Tom Lowe, whose debut film “TimeScapes” was a non-narrative doc comprised of gorgeous slow-motion and timelapse cinematography of landscapes, people, and wildlife, “Awaken” is epic in scale and brings “unseen sights and breathtaking perspectives to the human eye for the first time.” Here’s the official synopsis:

“Awaken” is a documentary film exploring humanity’s relationship with technology and with the natural world. Shot over a five-year period in more than 30 countries, the film pioneers new timelapse, time-dilation, underwater, and aerial cinematography techniques to give audiences new eyes with which to see our world. “Awaken” is a celebration of the spirit of life, an exploration of the Earth, and an ode to the Cosmos.

Malick is credited as an executive producer on “Awaken,” which is set to be released in 2018. His next narrative feature is the World War II drama “Radegund,” due out later this year.

To watch the trailer for “Awaken,” check out the video below.



