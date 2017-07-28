The furry assassin is back for Season 5 of his hit Netflix series, and here's the exclusive clip to prove it.

Read below… if you dare! Everyone’s favorite feline is back just in time for summer with the Season 5 premiere of “The Adventures of Puss in Boots.” The new season is full of adventure, as well as some very interesting guest stars.

Things ended pretty crazily last season, and Puss is back with an exclusive clip to give a sneak peek at what’s to come this season featuring Jane Lynch (“Wreck-It Ralph”) as “Sully,” a dragon squaring off against our hero in a high-flying action scene. Check out the video below.

The series follows the famous smooth-talking assassin-turned-sidekick Puss in Boots from the “Shrek” film series, who later went on to star in his own original film, “Puss in Boots.” The famous kitty Casanova now protects the city of San Lorenzo, a mythical land invisible to the outside world as the star of his own adventure story.

“With the portal to the Netherworld wide open, Puss, Dulcinea and their fellow San Lorenzans must horde off a stream of monsters wreaking havoc in town,” reads Netflix’s official summary. “Together, along with the Junior Puss Squad, they swing into action as they battle these creatures and the mysterious force behind them, travel to the mystical Netherworld, and try to save San Lorenzo from destruction.”

Catch up on what happened in the last entry of “The Adventures of Puss in Boots” below via a video round-up of Season 4. “The Adventures of Puss in Boots” is streaming now on Netflix, and Season 5 premieres July 28.

