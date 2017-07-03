‘The Cakemaker’ Trailer: A Forbidden Love Affair Heats Up Into Unexpected Drama — Watch

The film will have its world premiere at the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival later this week.

A forbidden love story takes a wholly unexpected — but richly rewarding — turn in Ofir Raul Graizer’s upcoming Karlovy Vary premiere, “The Cakemaker.” The film follows shy Berlin baker Thomas (Tim Kalkhof) who embarks on a passion and special affair with Oran (Roy Miller), a businessman visiting from Jerusalem who falls for both Thomas and his delicious baked goods.

Their story is cut short, however, when Oran is killed in a car accident and a devastated Thomas cooks up a plan to help his grieving family (and maybe his own broken heart) by traveling to Jerusalem and offering up his expertise to Oran’s widow Anat (Sarah Adler), who owns a struggling cafe. Of course, Thomas can’t explain who exactly he is or what he knows about Oran, and his nationality adds another layer to his evolving relationship with Anat. What will be revealed? And what will happen once those secrets are told?

In an official statement, Graizer explained his deep connection to the film, commenting, “Set in a melancholic yet vivid portrait of Jerusalem, and based on a personal experience, the film tells of characters who wish to put aside their definitions of nationality, sexuality and religion. It is a story full of love for people, life, food and cinema. It is my story.”

He added, “The story travels between Berlin and Jerusalem, between east and west, between past and present. In this journey Thomas, who goes to find a cure for a private loss, will encounter an inner-Israeli conflict of religion and secularism. The subject of Kosher, the importance of Shabbat (Saturday), the place of tradition in secular society become a barrier in Thomas’s way to absolution, leads him to doubt every aspect of his own being, and provides him with a different perspective of his love memories.”

Check out our exclusive trailer for “The Cakemaker” below.

“The Cakemaker” will premiere in competition at Karlovy Vary tomorrow, July 4.

