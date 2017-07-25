‘The Daily Show’ Hits the Road and Comedy Central Gives Jordan Klepper’s New Show a Title

TCA: Find out where Trevor Noah is visiting. Also: "The Jim Jeffries Show" and "The President Show" get additional episodes.

Comedy Central is making moves in late night. The cable network announced a title and premiere date for its new Jordan Klepper late night show, and is once again taking “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” on the road.

Comedy Central has also ordered additional episodes of its two newest late night series, “The President Show” and “The Jim Jeffries Show.” The flurry of late night announcements, revealed Tuesday at the Television Critics Association press tour, come as another show, “@midnight,” recently announced the end of its run.

“The Opposition with Jordan Klepper” will premiere Monday, September 25, at 11:30 p.m. ET. Here’s the network’s updated description of the new “Daily Show” companion: “‘The Opposition with Jordan Klepper’ will satirize the hyperbolic, conspiracy-laden noise machine that is the alternative-media landscape on both the right and left. The Opposition is the voice of the new America. It is the America that defines its own reality. It’s the America of paid protestors, Obama’s birth certificate, and the certainty that CNN is fake news.”

The following month, “The Daily Show” travels to Chicago for a week of shows on Monday, Oct. 16, through Thursday, Oct. 19. The trip, dubbed “The Daily Show Undesked Chicago 2017: Let’s Do This Before It Gets Too Damn Cold,” will tape at the Athenaeum Theatre.

Most recently the show traveled to Cleveland and Philadelphia for the Republican and Democratic National Conventions last summer. The trip comes as “The Daily Show” continues its ratings growth. In total viewers the show is up 26 percent vs. last year, while adult 18-49 ratings are up 20 percent.

As for the episodic extensions, “The Jim Jefferies Show” has been given 10 more episodes for its first season, while “The President Show” will produce another seven in Season 1.

“The Jim Jeffries Show” takes a break after its August 15 episode, but returns Tuesday, September 19 at 10:30 p.m. ET.

“I’m very grateful to Comedy Central for making our relationship more official,” said Jefferies. “Like all my relationships, I look forward to a few more months with Comedy Central before it starts crying outside of a bar at 2am. Or spray paints ‘liar’ on the side of my car.”

According to Comedy Central, “The Jim Jefferies Show” is the #1 new comedy in 2017 among Men 18-34 among all ad-supported cable in primetime.

As for “The President Show,” which stars Anthony Atamanuik as Donald J. Trump, will move to midnight on Thursdays starting September 28, once “The Opposition with Jordan Klepper” takes over its current 11:30 p.m. slot.

“When POTUS himself gets so direct and simplistic it’s hard to understand what he means, it’s valuable to have Anthony there to translate the nuances for us,” said Comedy Central president Kent Alterman.

Per the network, “The President Show” premiered with 1 million viewers in live+3 ratings, making it the biggest audience for a Comedy Central series premiere since “Broad City.”

