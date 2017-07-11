‘The Dark Knight’ Trilogy Is Getting A Major 4K Remaster, and Christopher Nolan is Overseeing It

Christian Bale's Batman is about to look even better.

It’s been almost five years since Christopher Nolan’s “The Dark Knight” trilogy wrapped up with Batman’s battle against Bane, but the three landmark superhero movies are about to make a comeback. Speaking to Bad Taste on the press circuit for his latest film, “Dunkirk,” Nolan revealed he is personally overseeing a 4K remastering of the entire trilogy: “Batman Begins,” “The Dark Knight” and “The Dark Knight Rises.” Of course Nolan wants to make sure the movies look as good as possible on home video, and that’s the driving force behind this remastering.

“The wonderful thing about 4K technology is it gets closer to the resolution that we shot in film,” Nolan said his decision to remaster his Batman franchise. “Photochemically finished films of 35mm have at least 6K resolution, IMAX films, upwards of 18K. So as home video formats keep evolving, 4K, particularly 4K with HDR, it allows us to give somebody at home an experience that’s much much closer to what it was like to see the original film prints as projected on film.”

Nolan doesn’t have any release date information, and he warns fans that it’s probably going to take awhile since the 4K remastering process is a long and tedious journey. “I think the results I’m seeing are very pleasing and very spectacular,” he added.

“The Dark Knight” trilogy began in 2005 with “Batman Begins,” which is widely credited as the movie that began to bring the superhero genre into a more grounded territory. Nolan delivered an all-time classic with the sequel “The Dark Knight,” which earned over $1 billion worldwide and won two Oscars, including Heath Ledger for Best Supporting Actor. The 4K remaster release will no doubt keep the trilogy’s lauded legacy alive and thriving.

