‘Marvel’s The Defenders’: Watch the Action-Packed Comic-Con Trailer That Even Makes Iron Fist Look Cool

Marvel’s big crimefighting quartet is ready to punch through your TV.

“The Defenders,” the anticipated team-up between Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter), Daredevil (Charlie Cox), Luke Cage (Mike Colter) and Iron Fist (Finn Jones) premieres in less than a month. At the show’s Comic-Con panel, Marvel and Netflix released a first their latest look at what audiences can expect.

This preview of the team and their fight against mysterious supervillain supergroup The Hand also showcases some of the show’s new characters, including Sigourney Weaver as season big bad Alexandra. “The Defenders” will also bring back favorites from the four individual series, like Claire Temple (Rosario Dawson), Matt Murdock associates Karen Page and Foggy Nelson (Deborah Ann Woll and Elden Henson), mandatory Marvel cameo artist Stan Lee and IndieWire’s favorite crazy whitefella Scott Glenn.

This latest trailer comes on the heels of Friday night’s “Defenders” panel, where Marvel premiered the series’ first episode. “Daredevil” Season 2 head Marco Ramirez will serve as the showrunner for “The Defenders,” while SJ Clarkson is on board as the director of the opening two chapters of the eight-part season.

Watch the latest trailer for “Marvel’s The Defenders” below:

“Marvel’s The Defenders” premieres on Netflix on August 18.

