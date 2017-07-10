‘The Deuce’ Trailer: James Franco and Maggie Gyllenhaal Like You’ve Never Seen Them Before In David Simon’s Porn Drama — Watch

"The Wire" creator brings a sizzling 1970s New York City to life in HBO's latest drama about the porn industry's beginnings.

Franco plays a dual role as Vincent Martino and Frankie Martino, two twins whose Times Square bar becomes a front for the mob just when pornography becomes legalized. Set to a 1970’s soundtrack and saturated int he requisite post-pantone hues, “The Deuce” shows signs of a dark sense of humor as well. “There’s been a change in the law about community standards,” says David Krumholtz (“The Good Wife”) from behind a billow of cigar smoke to a sunglasses-wearing Gyllenhaal. “Apparently New York has none.”

In their past work, Simon and Pelecanos have always been more interested in story than cheap thrills, so hopefully they bring that same curiosity to the provocative material (while still keeping it titillating). With a directorial team that is half women and Gyllenhaal as a co-producer, there is reason to hope “The Deuce” has a more nuanced perspective on the sex industry than most shows.

Watch the new teaser below:

“The Deuce” premieres on HBO on September 10th.

