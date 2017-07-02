James Franco Used Tommy Wiseau’s Voice While Directing ‘The Disaster Artist’ — Literally

Oh hai, cast and crew.

James Franco is a man of many interests and inclinations. Among his various pet projects — the advanced degrees, the literary adaptations that no one asked for and no one watched — few seem better suited to his sensibilities than “The Disaster Artist,” a dramatization of the making of Tommy Wiseau’s “The Room.” A hilarious detail about the film just emerged from an interview with one of its stars: “Franco directed the whole movie in character as Tommy Wiseau.”

That’s according to Jason Mantzoukas, who quickly clarified while speaking to Entertainment Weekly: “Well, I should amend that — he wasn’t in character as Tommy Wiseau, but once he started the day doing Tommy’s voice, he would spend the rest of the day doing the voice,” he explained. “So, it wasn’t like he was pretending to be Tommy, but it was like James using Tommy’s speech pattern and accent. It was really special and very funny.”

The film has a bizarrely stacked ensemble cast including but not limited to Seth Rogen, Bryan Cranston, Zac Efron, Nathan Fielder, Ari Graynor, Josh Hutcherson, Paul Scheer, Sharon Stone, Hannibal Buress and Franco’s brother Dave. “The Disaster Artist” arrives in theaters on December 1 courtesy of A24 and New Line Cinema.

